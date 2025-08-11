PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 10,070 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 209.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 2,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 727,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 696,014 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $60,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SouthState by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,487,000 after buying an additional 121,591 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $11,818,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 15,507.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 108,088 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.12 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.31 per share, for a total transaction of $324,820.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,294 shares in the company, valued at $807,089.14. The trade was a 67.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $230,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,095.80. This trade represents a 6.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 target price on SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Get Our Latest Report on SouthState

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.