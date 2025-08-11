PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 407 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Down 4.4%

NYSE EAT opened at $152.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $192.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.