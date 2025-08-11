PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 427 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $120.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

