PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,105,000.

IXN opened at $97.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $97.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

