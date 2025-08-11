PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,295.26. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 2.0%

FOUR stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

