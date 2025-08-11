PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $288.58 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.69 and a 1-year high of $306.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RL. Citigroup upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

