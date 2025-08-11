PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,735.00 per share, with a total value of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 121,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,541,610. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,828.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,967.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,920.64. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

