PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,773,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FIGB opened at $43.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

