PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

XPO Stock Down 0.2%

XPO opened at $120.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.