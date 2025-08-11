PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIMS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 45,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,277,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 1,098,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 387,225 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.6%

HIMS opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,091,805.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,239.50. The trade was a 26.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,021,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,576.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 797,704 shares of company stock worth $43,858,835. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

