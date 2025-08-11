PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE PHG opened at $26.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

