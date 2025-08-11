PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 637.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 107.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Stock Up 1.8%

KD stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl



Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

