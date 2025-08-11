PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,775. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $20,021,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,893,458 shares in the company, valued at $122,620,340.08. This represents a 14.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,447 shares of company stock worth $43,813,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.