PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,011,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,916,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,135,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

