PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 751,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after buying an additional 371,824 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 426,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.36 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

