PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $108.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.79.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

