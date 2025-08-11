PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Stock Up 1.3%

FRME stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. First Merchants Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 21.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

First Merchants Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

