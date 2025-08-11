PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,095 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 958.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,812 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after acquiring an additional 899,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equinor ASA by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 331,684 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.2%

EQNR opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $28.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

