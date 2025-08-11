PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 91,601 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 771,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas in the fourth quarter worth $19,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Investec raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

