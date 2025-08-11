PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,618 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 233.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 34.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of FNB stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

