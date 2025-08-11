PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 137,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Qorvo stock opened at $88.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $117.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

