PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $229.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.39 and a 200 day moving average of $227.30. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.46 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.