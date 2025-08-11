PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,642 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,530,000 after buying an additional 2,911,905 shares in the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,278,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,689,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,010 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

