PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,183 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7,983.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $20,230,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $10,954,792.35. Following the sale, the director owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,750. This trade represents a 56.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

