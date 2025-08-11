PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 658 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUMV opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

