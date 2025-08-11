PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,951,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,046,000 after purchasing an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $617.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.