PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after buying an additional 367,703 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,051,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,772,000 after purchasing an additional 197,187 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 961,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 961,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,023,000 after acquiring an additional 172,431 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.57.

NYSE BURL opened at $271.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.28. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

