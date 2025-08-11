PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $139.88 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $262.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

