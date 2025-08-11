PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 54,160.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU stock opened at $737.97 on Monday. NewMarket Corporation has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $743.52. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $693.18 and a 200 day moving average of $611.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $698.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

