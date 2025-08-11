PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,165.1% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE:CVE opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 425.0%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

