PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,576,000. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unifirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,318,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unifirst by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Unifirst by 27,715.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $152.00 price target on shares of Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Unifirst in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Unifirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $172.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.85. Unifirst Corporation has a 1 year low of $156.34 and a 1 year high of $243.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.45.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%. Unifirst’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Unifirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

