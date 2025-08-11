PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

