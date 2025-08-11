PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $25.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

