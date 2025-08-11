PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,254 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Thor Industries by 16.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $286,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 25.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Thor Industries stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Thor Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

