PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,421 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MasterBrand by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 213.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBC. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.30 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

