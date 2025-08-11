PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,453 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,436,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,741.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 95.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 93,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 47.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 68,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

