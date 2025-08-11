PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,014 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,791,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,022,000 after acquiring an additional 136,870 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 636.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.04 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.