PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,057 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,290,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 8,659,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,765 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 35.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,470,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 899,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 605,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,957,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

