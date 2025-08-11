PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,173 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,518.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $85.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $330,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,500.80. The trade was a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 400 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $38,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,045,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,972,493.08. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,433 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.