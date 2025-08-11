PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,198,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after buying an additional 158,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,846,000 after buying an additional 81,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 452,624 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Dbs Bank downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Macquarie downgraded Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

