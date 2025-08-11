PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,373 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,577,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.74.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $94.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

