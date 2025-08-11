Poehling Capital Management INC. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $164,000. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.8% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 19,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $182.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

