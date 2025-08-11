Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners upgraded Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. 1,416,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,128. Progyny has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $311,451.84. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Progyny by 303.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Progyny by 100.0% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5,216.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

