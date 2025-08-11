Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGNY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Progyny Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,451.84. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Progyny by 303.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its position in Progyny by 100.0% during the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Progyny by 5,216.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

