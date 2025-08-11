Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGNY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. 1,416,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,128. Progyny has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.70 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,451.84. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Progyny by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 117,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 30,243 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Progyny by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Progyny by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 123,765 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Progyny by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

