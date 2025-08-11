Promising Streaming Stocks To Watch Today – August 9th

NVIDIA, Trade Desk, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that deliver audio, video or other digital content directly to consumers over the internet in real time. These firms typically generate revenue through subscription fees, advertising or a combination of both, and invest heavily in content creation and licensing. Investors buy streaming stocks to gain exposure to the expanding digital media distribution market, though they face risks from intense competition and high operating costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.67. 122,649,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,863,520. The company has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average of $133.80. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $34.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. 105,069,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,531,314. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP traded up $18.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.98. 9,470,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,628,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $525.15.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT traded up $19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $706.38. 2,361,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $702.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.98. The company has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $319.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.37. 5,617,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.06. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $141.34 and a 1 year high of $245.07.

