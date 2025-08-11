ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYHG opened at $64.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $66.96.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

