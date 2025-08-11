Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after acquiring an additional 749,913 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,944 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34,827.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 523,452 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,538,000 after acquiring an additional 433,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $99,157,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $281.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

