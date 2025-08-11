Q1 Earnings Estimate for SHIP Issued By Noble Financial

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seanergy Maritime in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $149.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Quarry LP raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

