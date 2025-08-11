Q1 Earnings Estimate for Zymeworks Issued By Lifesci Capital

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Zymeworks in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Zhu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZYME. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $12.02 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.55. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 49,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $565,807.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,877,989 shares in the company, valued at $204,345,414.27. This represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 1,091.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 1,113.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 83.3% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

